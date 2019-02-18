G V Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.00% to Rs 0.32 croreNet Loss of G V Films reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.320.25 28 OPM %25.0068.00 -PBDT-0.030.06 PL PBT-0.15-0.06 -150 NP-0.15-0.06 -150
