BIGBLOC Construction Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Prime Focus Ltd, Heranba Industries Ltd, Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd and Magnum Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 March 2021.

Prime Focus Ltd, Heranba Industries Ltd, Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd and Magnum Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 March 2021.

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 124.8 at 13:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5526 shares in the past one month.

Prime Focus Ltd lost 7.52% to Rs 67.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Heranba Industries Ltd crashed 6.73% to Rs 757.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd plummeted 6.61% to Rs 24. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10296 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13187 shares in the past one month.

Magnum Ventures Ltd corrected 6.48% to Rs 5.34. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8336 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32767 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)