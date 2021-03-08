Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 18.65 points or 0.66% at 2828.18 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 3.54%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.33%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.09%), DLF Ltd (down 0.68%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.64%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.35%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.72%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.88%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.81%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 74.38 or 0.15% at 50479.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 26.05 points or 0.17% at 14964.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 159.46 points or 0.76% at 21095.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.57 points or 0.46% at 6956.89.

On BSE,1741 shares were trading in green, 1264 were trading in red and 211 were unchanged.

