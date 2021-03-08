Volumes jump at IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd counter

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd saw volume of 155.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.48 lakh shares

CRISIL Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 March 2021.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd saw volume of 155.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.42% to Rs.126.30. Volumes stood at 30.25 lakh shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd notched up volume of 2.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26485 shares. The stock slipped 0.20% to Rs.1,881.45. Volumes stood at 27206 shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd registered volume of 1.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17982 shares. The stock rose 6.19% to Rs.5,100.00. Volumes stood at 47178 shares in the last session.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd registered volume of 20.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.04% to Rs.129.05. Volumes stood at 4.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 15.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.03% to Rs.859.05. Volumes stood at 3.9 lakh shares in the last session.

