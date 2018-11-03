Gagan Polycot India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 70.79% to Rs 9.48 croreNet loss of Gagan Polycot India reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 70.79% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 32.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales9.4832.46 -71 OPM %-0.955.95 -PBDT-0.151.72 PL PBT-0.221.67 PL NP-0.221.57 PL
