Rajoo Engineers standalone net profit declines 58.72% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 7.72% to Rs 24.73 croreNet profit of Rajoo Engineers declined 58.72% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 7.72% to Rs 24.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 26.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales24.7326.80 -8 OPM %9.5014.70 -PBDT2.414.31 -44 PBT1.483.19 -54 NP0.902.18 -59
