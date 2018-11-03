Rajoo Engineers standalone net profit declines 58.72% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 7.72% to Rs 24.73 crore

Net profit of Rajoo Engineers declined 58.72% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 7.72% to Rs 24.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 26.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales24.7326.80 -8 OPM %9.5014.70 -PBDT2.414.31 -44 PBT1.483.19 -54 NP0.902.18 -59

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 08:20 IST

