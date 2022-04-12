GAIL (India) Ltd soars 1.85%, rises for third straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 167.65, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.7% in last one year as compared to a 20.72% gain in NIFTY and a 59.4% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 167.65, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 17510.65. The Sensex is at 58514.67, down 0.76%. GAIL (India) Ltd has added around 10.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28235.25, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 193.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 145.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 167.7, up 1.67% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is up 20.7% in last one year as compared to a 20.72% gain in NIFTY and a 59.4% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

