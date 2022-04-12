Nagreeka Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sakuma Exports Ltd, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd and Gufic BioSciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 April 2022.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd spiked 17.69% to Rs 63.55 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13582 shares in the past one month.

Sakuma Exports Ltd soared 13.71% to Rs 16.26. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd surged 12.82% to Rs 97.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34601 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15719 shares in the past one month.

Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd advanced 11.31% to Rs 423.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46412 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5302 shares in the past one month.

Gufic BioSciences Ltd gained 10.45% to Rs 273.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28152 shares in the past one month.

