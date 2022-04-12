Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Swan Energy Ltd, L T Foods Ltd, Rites Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 April 2022.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd soared 8.39% to Rs 293.15 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32072 shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd surged 7.13% to Rs 284. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20328 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47713 shares in the past one month.

L T Foods Ltd spiked 6.86% to Rs 91.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rites Ltd exploded 6.30% to Rs 283.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 90844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15333 shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd spurt 6.24% to Rs 321.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48647 shares in the past one month.

