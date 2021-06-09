GAIL (India) Q4 PAT declines 47% YoY to Rs 2,486 cr

On a consolidated basis, GAIL (India) reported a 47.4% decline in net profit to Rs 2,486.62 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 4,728.37 crore in Q4 FY20.

Revenue from operation fell 12.16% to Rs 15,757.16 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 17,938 crore in Q4 FY20. Profit before tax declined 10.56% to Rs 3,218.85 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The PSU company posted a 34.8% decline in net profit to Rs 6,136.35 crore for the year ended March 2021 (FY21) as against Rs 9,422.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Revenue from operations tumbled 20.87% to Rs 57,428.26 crore in FY21 over FY20.

GAIL (India) is an integrated energy company in the hydrocarbon sector and is engaged in gas marketing. The Government of India holds 51.82% stake in the company as of 31 March 2021.

Shares of GAIL (India) fell 3.34% to close at 162.20 on BSE.

