GAIL Q3 PAT slips 6% YoY to Rs 1897 cr

The state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company's consolidated net profit slipped 6.5% to Rs 1897.04 crore on 12.39% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 15,680.62 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Profit before tax (PBT) skid 16.7% to Rs 2345.85 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. Total tax expense for the quarter declined 43% to Rs 448.81 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. The result was announced during market hours today, 10 February 2021.

Shares of GAIL (India) were trading 0.61% to Rs 131.80. GAIL (India) is an integrated energy company in the hydrocarbon sector and is engaged in gas marketing.

