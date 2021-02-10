TTK Prestige spurts after Q3 PAT jumps 37% YoY

TTK Prestige surged 7.36% to Rs 6355.35 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 37.2% to Rs 83.84 crore on 23.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 725.63 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 119.84 crore, up by 53.3% from Rs 78.19 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax expense climbed 67.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 30.22 crore during the quarter.

TTK Prestige manufactures kitchen appliances and cookware, under the Prestige brand. The company is best known for its pressure cookers.

