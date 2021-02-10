Oil and Gas stocks fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 164.69 points or 1.11% at 14628.35 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.04%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.98%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.44%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.42%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.38%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.89%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.62%), and Castrol India Ltd (down 0.61%).

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.46%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.34%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 375.07 or 0.73% at 50954.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 109.3 points or 0.72% at 15000.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 29.54 points or 0.15% at 19309.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.04 points or 0.06% at 6529.5.

On BSE,1190 shares were trading in green, 1668 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

