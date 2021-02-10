Capital Goods stocks slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 277.88 points or 1.25% at 21903 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 2.37%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.19%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 2.17%),AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.83%),Thermax Ltd (down 1.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.71%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 1.66%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.13%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 0.99%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (down 0.91%).

On the other hand, Timken India Ltd (up 0.98%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.97%), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 0.91%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 375.07 or 0.73% at 50954.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 109.3 points or 0.72% at 15000.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 29.54 points or 0.15% at 19309.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.04 points or 0.06% at 6529.5.

On BSE,1190 shares were trading in green, 1668 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

