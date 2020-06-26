Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 9.98% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.72% to Rs 656.65 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants rose 9.98% to Rs 62.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 656.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 682.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.65% to Rs 230.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.03% to Rs 2596.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2762.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

656.65682.002596.382762.9915.6313.9714.2112.7997.0790.91351.03328.0581.5878.00288.84276.8562.8057.10230.41190.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)