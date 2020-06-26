JUST IN
Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 9.98% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.72% to Rs 656.65 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants rose 9.98% to Rs 62.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 656.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 682.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.65% to Rs 230.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.03% to Rs 2596.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2762.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales656.65682.00 -4 2596.382762.99 -6 OPM %15.6313.97 -14.2112.79 - PBDT97.0790.91 7 351.03328.05 7 PBT81.5878.00 5 288.84276.85 4 NP62.8057.10 10 230.41190.98 21

