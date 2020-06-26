Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 21.13% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.69% to Rs 351.09 croreNet profit of Ion Exchange (India) declined 21.13% to Rs 27.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.69% to Rs 351.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 431.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.24% to Rs 93.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 1479.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1162.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales351.09431.78 -19 1479.831162.28 27 OPM %11.0913.87 -9.099.17 - PBDT45.8157.18 -20 154.40121.43 27 PBT39.2752.07 -25 130.74101.84 28 NP27.9635.45 -21 93.4865.26 43
