Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 21.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Ion Exchange (India) declined 21.13% to Rs 27.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.69% to Rs 351.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 431.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.24% to Rs 93.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 1479.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1162.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

