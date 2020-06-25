Superior Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 312.50% to Rs 0.33 croreNet loss of Superior Finlease reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 312.50% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 60.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 292.31% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.330.08 313 1.020.26 292 OPM %-9.0937.50 -25.4953.85 - PBDT-0.070.03 PL 0.220.14 57 PBT-0.070.03 PL 0.220.14 57 NP-0.040.02 PL 0.160.10 60
