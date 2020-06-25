KIOCL standalone net profit declines 41.02% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit declines 72.73% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 21.78% to Rs 492.04 croreNet profit of KIOCL declined 41.02% to Rs 26.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.78% to Rs 492.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 629.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 61.13% to Rs 43.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.84% to Rs 1925.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1872.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales492.04629.03 -22 1925.471872.26 3 OPM %1.609.80 --0.924.23 - PBDT39.57102.01 -61 91.17203.40 -55 PBT32.7297.96 -67 63.68184.12 -65 NP26.4444.83 -41 43.48111.86 -61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU