KIOCL standalone net profit declines 41.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.78% to Rs 492.04 crore

Net profit of KIOCL declined 41.02% to Rs 26.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.78% to Rs 492.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 629.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.13% to Rs 43.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.84% to Rs 1925.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1872.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

492.04629.031925.471872.261.609.80-0.924.2339.57102.0191.17203.4032.7297.9663.68184.1226.4444.8343.48111.86

