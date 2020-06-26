V2 Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.61 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.21% to Rs 129.16 crore

Net loss of V2 Retail reported to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.21% to Rs 129.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 163.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.46% to Rs 10.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.31% to Rs 701.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 748.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

