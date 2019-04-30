Geefcee Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of Geefcee Finance remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 97.73% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.020.03 -33 0.073.08 -98 OPM %50.0033.33 -00 - PBDT0.010.01 0 00 0 PBT0.010.01 0 00 0 NP0.010.01 0 00 0
