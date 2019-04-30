Geefcee Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 97.73% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.020.030.073.0850.0033.33000.010.01000.010.01000.010.0100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)