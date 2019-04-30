JUST IN
Mangalya Soft-Tech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nil

Mangalya Soft-Tech reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018.

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 16:13 IST

