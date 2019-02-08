Ganesh Benzoplast standalone net profit rises 8.86% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.62% to Rs 47.78 croreNet profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 8.86% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 47.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 46.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales47.7846.56 3 OPM %30.1430.95 -PBDT12.0311.09 8 PBT8.828.16 8 NP8.728.01 9
