Ganpati Plastfab standalone net profit declines 38.24% in the June 2022 quarter

Net profit of Ganpati Plastfab declined 38.24% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 33.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 29.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021.33.3229.550.633.620.211.010.210.580.210.34

