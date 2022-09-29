Ganpati Plastfab standalone net profit declines 38.24% in the June 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 33.32 croreNet profit of Ganpati Plastfab declined 38.24% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 33.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 29.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2022Jun. 2021% Var.Sales33.3229.55 13 OPM %0.633.62 -PBDT0.211.01 -79 PBT0.210.58 -64 NP0.210.34 -38
