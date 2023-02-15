Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.81 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 77.25% to Rs 20.07 croreNet Loss of Shree Rama Newsprint reported to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 21.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 77.25% to Rs 20.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.0788.22 -77 OPM %12.51-4.98 -PBDT0.38-14.33 LP PBT-6.81-21.43 68 NP-6.81-21.43 68
