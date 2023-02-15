Capricorn Systems Global Solutions standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 10.81% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.81% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.330.37 -11 OPM %12.128.11 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.040.02 100
