Capricorn Systems Global Solutions standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.81% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.330.3712.128.110.040.030.040.030.040.02

