Raj Television Network standalone net profit declines 77.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.74% to Rs 16.02 croreNet profit of Raj Television Network declined 77.79% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.74% to Rs 16.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 99.81% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.89% to Rs 59.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.0222.80 -30 59.1662.20 -5 OPM %20.1045.83 -19.2421.77 - PBDT2.409.37 -74 7.199.88 -27 PBT0.657.77 -92 0.343.61 -91 NP1.818.15 -78 0.015.40 -100
