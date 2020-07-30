Raj Television Network standalone net profit declines 77.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.74% to Rs 16.02 crore

Net profit of Raj Television Network declined 77.79% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.74% to Rs 16.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.81% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.89% to Rs 59.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

