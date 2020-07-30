JUST IN
Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.94 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.14% to Rs 29.64 crore

Net loss of Super Sales India reported to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.14% to Rs 29.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 80.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales29.6480.41 -63 OPM %2.538.18 -PBDT-1.016.27 PL PBT-5.001.74 PL NP-4.941.49 PL

