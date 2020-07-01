JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit declines 2.51% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.77% to Rs 252.56 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres declined 2.51% to Rs 35.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.77% to Rs 252.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 289.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.82% to Rs 140.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 125.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 953.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1017.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales252.56289.54 -13 953.091017.82 -6 OPM %21.8417.57 -18.6218.86 - PBDT59.8855.33 8 198.13199.33 -1 PBT54.7950.77 8 178.86182.09 -2 NP35.7036.62 -3 140.53125.68 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 16:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU