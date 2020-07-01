Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit declines 2.51% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.77% to Rs 252.56 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres declined 2.51% to Rs 35.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.77% to Rs 252.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 289.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.82% to Rs 140.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 125.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 953.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1017.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

252.56289.54953.091017.8221.8417.5718.6218.8659.8855.33198.13199.3354.7950.77178.86182.0935.7036.62140.53125.68

