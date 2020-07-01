Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit declines 2.51% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.77% to Rs 252.56 croreNet profit of Garware Technical Fibres declined 2.51% to Rs 35.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.77% to Rs 252.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 289.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.82% to Rs 140.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 125.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 953.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1017.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales252.56289.54 -13 953.091017.82 -6 OPM %21.8417.57 -18.6218.86 - PBDT59.8855.33 8 198.13199.33 -1 PBT54.7950.77 8 178.86182.09 -2 NP35.7036.62 -3 140.53125.68 12
