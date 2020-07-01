Joindre Capital Services standalone net profit rises 22.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.13% to Rs 5.29 crore

Net profit of Joindre Capital Services rose 22.73% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.02% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.63% to Rs 19.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

5.295.0819.3421.4016.2612.0110.1915.190.780.731.753.620.740.651.613.420.540.441.192.48

