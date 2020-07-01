Joindre Capital Services standalone net profit rises 22.73% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.13% to Rs 5.29 croreNet profit of Joindre Capital Services rose 22.73% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.02% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.63% to Rs 19.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.295.08 4 19.3421.40 -10 OPM %16.2612.01 -10.1915.19 - PBDT0.780.73 7 1.753.62 -52 PBT0.740.65 14 1.613.42 -53 NP0.540.44 23 1.192.48 -52
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
