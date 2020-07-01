JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Lancor Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 21.53% to Rs 2.15 crore

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 200.00% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.53% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.03% to Rs 10.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 8.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.152.74 -22 8.878.89 0 OPM %71.6387.96 -72.6081.66 - PBDT7.922.95 168 13.708.13 69 PBT7.862.91 170 13.567.96 70 NP6.392.13 200 10.766.01 79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU