Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.53% to Rs 2.15 croreNet profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 200.00% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.53% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 79.03% to Rs 10.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 8.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.152.74 -22 8.878.89 0 OPM %71.6387.96 -72.6081.66 - PBDT7.922.95 168 13.708.13 69 PBT7.862.91 170 13.567.96 70 NP6.392.13 200 10.766.01 79
