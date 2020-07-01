Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.53% to Rs 2.15 crore

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 200.00% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.53% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.03% to Rs 10.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 8.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

