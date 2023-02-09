Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit declines 3.91% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.89% to Rs 274.58 croreNet profit of Garware Technical Fibres declined 3.91% to Rs 36.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.89% to Rs 274.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 308.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales274.58308.13 -11 OPM %17.1718.04 -PBDT52.1856.33 -7 PBT46.5950.90 -8 NP36.5738.06 -4
