Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit declines 3.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.89% to Rs 274.58 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres declined 3.91% to Rs 36.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.89% to Rs 274.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 308.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.274.58308.1317.1718.0452.1856.3346.5950.9036.5738.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)