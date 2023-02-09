JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aplab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit declines 3.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.89% to Rs 274.58 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres declined 3.91% to Rs 36.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.89% to Rs 274.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 308.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales274.58308.13 -11 OPM %17.1718.04 -PBDT52.1856.33 -7 PBT46.5950.90 -8 NP36.5738.06 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU