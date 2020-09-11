JUST IN
Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit declines 40.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.41% to Rs 152.39 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres declined 40.33% to Rs 17.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.41% to Rs 152.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 232.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales152.39232.33 -34 OPM %11.7418.56 -PBDT27.5246.90 -41 PBT22.5642.25 -47 NP17.6829.63 -40

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 15:59 IST

