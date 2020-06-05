Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit declines 96.31% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 149.36% to Rs 299.08 croreNet profit of Gateway Distriparks declined 96.31% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 300.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 149.36% to Rs 299.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 119.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 71.78% to Rs 103.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 365.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 200.04% to Rs 1292.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 430.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales299.08119.94 149 1292.01430.61 200 OPM %21.5318.28 -24.2619.14 - PBDT44.6644.77 0 228.34143.29 59 PBT10.2137.31 -73 95.05110.73 -14 NP11.11300.81 -96 103.03365.13 -72
