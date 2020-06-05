JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 12.79% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit declines 59.90% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 52.81% to Rs 1471.40 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources declined 59.90% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 52.81% to Rs 1471.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 962.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.38% to Rs 19.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.91% to Rs 5587.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4545.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1471.40962.89 53 5587.264545.80 23 OPM %1.923.76 -2.142.59 - PBDT11.3717.78 -36 49.0243.89 12 PBT4.7812.41 -61 26.4114.06 88 NP3.268.13 -60 19.1910.88 76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 15:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU