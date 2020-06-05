Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit declines 59.90% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 52.81% to Rs 1471.40 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources declined 59.90% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 52.81% to Rs 1471.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 962.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.38% to Rs 19.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.91% to Rs 5587.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4545.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1471.40962.895587.264545.801.923.762.142.5911.3717.7849.0243.894.7812.4126.4114.063.268.1319.1910.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)