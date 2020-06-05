Gokul Agro Resources standalone net profit declines 46.90% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.96% to Rs 1213.66 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources declined 46.90% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.96% to Rs 1213.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1084.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 180.86% to Rs 14.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.27% to Rs 4751.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4270.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

