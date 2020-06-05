Gokul Agro Resources standalone net profit declines 46.90% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.96% to Rs 1213.66 croreNet profit of Gokul Agro Resources declined 46.90% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.96% to Rs 1213.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1084.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 180.86% to Rs 14.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.27% to Rs 4751.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4270.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1213.661084.05 12 4751.604270.50 11 OPM %2.162.92 -2.342.59 - PBDT9.9113.51 -27 43.3437.92 14 PBT3.678.15 -55 21.138.14 160 NP2.144.03 -47 14.385.12 181
