JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Gokul Agro Resources standalone net profit declines 46.90% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.96% to Rs 1213.66 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources declined 46.90% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.96% to Rs 1213.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1084.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 180.86% to Rs 14.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.27% to Rs 4751.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4270.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1213.661084.05 12 4751.604270.50 11 OPM %2.162.92 -2.342.59 - PBDT9.9113.51 -27 43.3437.92 14 PBT3.678.15 -55 21.138.14 160 NP2.144.03 -47 14.385.12 181

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 15:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU