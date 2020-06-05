Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit rises 114.82% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 39.79% to Rs 2666.63 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas rose 114.82% to Rs 250.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 39.79% to Rs 2666.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1907.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 186.49% to Rs 1198.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 418.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.83% to Rs 10300.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7754.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)