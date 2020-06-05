Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit rises 114.82% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 39.79% to Rs 2666.63 croreNet profit of Gujarat Gas rose 114.82% to Rs 250.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 39.79% to Rs 2666.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1907.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 186.49% to Rs 1198.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 418.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.83% to Rs 10300.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7754.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2666.631907.55 40 10300.347754.41 33 OPM %15.9613.32 -15.8712.70 - PBDT402.61223.11 80 1525.96901.50 69 PBT322.12150.88 113 1207.98613.49 97 NP250.46116.59 115 1198.82418.45 186
