Gujarat Gas standalone net profit rises 110.96% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 39.79% to Rs 2666.63 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas rose 110.96% to Rs 245.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 39.79% to Rs 2666.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1907.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 186.15% to Rs 1193.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 417.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.83% to Rs 10300.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7754.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2666.631907.5510300.347754.4116.0013.3215.8712.70403.54223.071525.76899.73323.05150.841207.78611.72245.85116.541193.32417.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)