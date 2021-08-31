GDP Clocks Spurt Of 20.1% In Q1FY22

-
ALSO READ
Volumes spurt at GMM Pfaudler Ltd counter
Volumes spurt at APL Apollo Tubes Ltd counter
Volumes spurt at Sundaram Clayton Ltd counter
Volumes spurt at Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd counter
Drunken Monkey closes the financial year with 100 plus outlets in 50 plus cities - clocks a turnover of 60 crores in 2020-21
-
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q1 of 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 32.38 lakh crore, as against Rs 26.95 lakh crore in Q1 of 2020-21, showing a growth of 20.1% as compared to contraction of 24.4% in Q1 2020-21. Quarterly GVA at Basic Price at Constant (2011-12) Prices for Q1 of 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 30.48 lakh crore, as against Rs 25.66 lakh crore in Q1 of 2020-21, showing a growth of 18.8%. GDP at Current Prices in the year Q1 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 51.23 lakh crore, as against Rs 38.89 lakh crore in Q1 2020-21, showing a growth of 31.7 percent as compared to contraction of 22.3 percent in Q1 2020-21. GVA at Basic Price at Current Prices in Q1 2021-22, is estimated at Rs 46.20 lakh crore, as against Rs 36.53 lakh crore in Q1 2020-21, showing a growth of 26.5%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU