India's Cumulative Covid-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 63 Crore Mark

India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed the 63 Crore landmark, a latest update noted yesterday. With the administration of 73,85,866vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 63.09Cr (63,09,17,927) as per provisional reports till 7 am yesterday. India's recovery rate stands at 97.53%.

Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.28% remains less than 3% for the last 65 days now. The Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.57%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for the last 34 days and below 5% for 83 consecutive days now.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)