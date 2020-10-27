GE Power India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Himatsingka Seide Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 October 2020.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Himatsingka Seide Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 October 2020.

GE Power India Ltd tumbled 17.06% to Rs 305.95 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 35226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1773 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd crashed 9.13% to Rs 214.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 84306 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd lost 7.46% to Rs 3.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 20.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd slipped 4.99% to Rs 133.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13228 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)