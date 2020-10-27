Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 8 points or 0.75% at 1063.89 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Communications Ltd (up 3.68%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.55%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.35%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.06%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.6%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.33%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.79%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.43%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.6%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 232.99 or 0.58% at 40378.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.2 points or 0.74% at 11854.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 76.29 points or 0.51% at 15077.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.65 points or 1.12% at 5012.07.

On BSE,1175 shares were trading in green, 1336 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

