Volumes soar at Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd counter

GE T&D India Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 August 2020.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd recorded volume of 48.73 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.79% to Rs.164.45. Volumes stood at 3.16 lakh shares in the last session.

GE T&D India Ltd clocked volume of 52174 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 7.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7020 shares. The stock gained 10.00% to Rs.107.80. Volumes stood at 11396 shares in the last session.

Petronet LNG Ltd registered volume of 7.91 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.74 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.20% to Rs.254.65. Volumes stood at 96142 shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd clocked volume of 21705 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4955 shares. The stock lost 0.86% to Rs.1,579.20. Volumes stood at 4232 shares in the last session.

SpiceJet Ltd saw volume of 10.96 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.60 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.00% to Rs.49.70. Volumes stood at 5.62 lakh shares in the last session.

