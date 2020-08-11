GE T&D India reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.39% to Rs 642.79 crore

Net loss of GE T&D India reported to Rs 20.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.39% to Rs 642.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 733.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.642.79733.660.055.78-9.5227.99-26.226.04-20.323.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)