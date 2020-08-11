JUST IN
Power Grid reports poor Q1 result
Business Standard

GE T&D India reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.39% to Rs 642.79 crore

Net loss of GE T&D India reported to Rs 20.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.39% to Rs 642.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 733.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales642.79733.66 -12 OPM %0.055.78 -PBDT-9.5227.99 PL PBT-26.226.04 PL NP-20.323.37 PL

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 08:45 IST

