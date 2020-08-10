Conart Engineers standalone net profit declines 10.34% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.14% to Rs 1.95 crore

Net profit of Conart Engineers declined 10.34% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.14% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.953.769.2313.030.480.510.360.410.260.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)