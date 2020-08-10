JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TGV Sraac standalone net profit declines 65.26% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Conart Engineers standalone net profit declines 10.34% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 48.14% to Rs 1.95 crore

Net profit of Conart Engineers declined 10.34% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.14% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.953.76 -48 OPM %9.2313.03 -PBDT0.480.51 -6 PBT0.360.41 -12 NP0.260.29 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 18:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU