OnMobile Global consolidated net profit rises 459.72% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of OnMobile Global rose 459.72% to Rs 12.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.98% to Rs 140.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 139.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

