Power Grid reports poor Q1 result
Business Standard

OnMobile Global consolidated net profit rises 459.72% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.98% to Rs 140.84 crore

Net profit of OnMobile Global rose 459.72% to Rs 12.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.98% to Rs 140.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 139.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales140.84139.47 1 OPM %14.034.51 -PBDT22.649.82 131 PBT19.273.08 526 NP12.092.16 460

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 08:45 IST

