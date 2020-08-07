Geekay Wires standalone net profit rises 229.51% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.00% to Rs 45.66 crore

Net profit of Geekay Wires rose 229.51% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.00% to Rs 45.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 126.92% to Rs 6.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.59% to Rs 190.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 217.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

