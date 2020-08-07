Adani Transmission consolidated net profit rises 79.72% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.40% to Rs 2446.51 crore

Net profit of Adani Transmission rose 79.72% to Rs 383.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 213.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.40% to Rs 2446.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2858.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2446.512858.0847.2738.72859.80606.42481.97321.17383.55213.42

