Adani Transmission standalone net profit rises 134.39% in the June 2020 quarter
Adani Transmission consolidated net profit rises 79.72% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.40% to Rs 2446.51 crore

Net profit of Adani Transmission rose 79.72% to Rs 383.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 213.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.40% to Rs 2446.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2858.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2446.512858.08 -14 OPM %47.2738.72 -PBDT859.80606.42 42 PBT481.97321.17 50 NP383.55213.42 80

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 15:18 IST

