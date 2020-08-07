Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 67.34% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.16% to Rs 27.75 crore

Net profit of Tanfac Industries declined 67.34% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.16% to Rs 27.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 58.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.27.7558.0018.2721.175.0912.174.0011.012.587.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)