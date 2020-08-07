Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 67.34% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 51.14% in the December 2019 quarter
Shilpa Medicare firms up after good Q4 numbers
Trump's $4.8 billion budget proposal revisits rejected cuts
Shilpa Medicare spurts after board nod for biological unit sale
ACA launches emergency assistance fund for players amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
Sales decline 52.16% to Rs 27.75 croreNet profit of Tanfac Industries declined 67.34% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.16% to Rs 27.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 58.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.7558.00 -52 OPM %18.2721.17 -PBDT5.0912.17 -58 PBT4.0011.01 -64 NP2.587.90 -67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU