Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 67.34% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.16% to Rs 27.75 crore

Net profit of Tanfac Industries declined 67.34% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.16% to Rs 27.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 58.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.7558.00 -52 OPM %18.2721.17 -PBDT5.0912.17 -58 PBT4.0011.01 -64 NP2.587.90 -67

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 15:18 IST

