Sicagen India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.61% to Rs 56.29 croreNet Loss of Sicagen India reported to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.61% to Rs 56.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 168.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales56.29168.57 -67 OPM %-7.50-0.09 -PBDT-3.51-1.19 -195 PBT-5.90-2.84 -108 NP-5.92-3.27 -81
