Sonal Adhesives standalone net profit rises 4.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Sonal Adhesives rose 4.65% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 20.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.7719.024.535.361.061.260.881.090.900.86

