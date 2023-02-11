JUST IN
Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit declines 27.27% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sonal Adhesives standalone net profit rises 4.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 20.77 crore

Net profit of Sonal Adhesives rose 4.65% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 20.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.7719.02 9 OPM %4.535.36 -PBDT1.061.26 -16 PBT0.881.09 -19 NP0.900.86 5

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:35 IST

