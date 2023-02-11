Sonal Adhesives standalone net profit rises 4.65% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 20.77 croreNet profit of Sonal Adhesives rose 4.65% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 20.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.7719.02 9 OPM %4.535.36 -PBDT1.061.26 -16 PBT0.881.09 -19 NP0.900.86 5
